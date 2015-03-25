Police receive dozens of leads in case of missing Minnesota woman

St. Paul police have received more than a dozen leads from a tip line set up to help find a missing Minnesota woman, but haven't yet found her, a spokesman said Saturday.

"At this point it's difficult to qualify the leads until we follow them all the way through," said department spokesman Howie Padilla.

Kira Trevino, 30, was last seen the night of Feb. 21 as she left work at the Mall of America, but authorities found so much blood in her car and home in St. Paul that they believe she is dead. Her husband, Jeffery Dale Trevino, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder.

On Friday, nearly 200 friends and other community members gathered at Bethany Baptist Church just in Schofield, Wis. for a vigil.

The church provided the space since the family church New Day Christian Church was unable to host everyone. Kira Trevino is from the Wausau area.

Kira Trevino's sister, Keri Anne Steger, addressed the congregation with tears streaming down her face.

"Never before has standing, breathing, just the natural acts of life, ever been so difficult," Steger said. "The pain we as a family are all feeling is numbing, just indescribable, and we are so grateful for the public support we've received."

New Day Christian Church Pastor Aaron Winowiski led the vigil. He said he hoped the vigil would offer comfort to the grieving family. New Day, where Steger is a member, often holds services at Bethany Baptist Church, Winowiski said.

"Thank you all for being here for my family and for Kira," Steger said. "Please help us continue to pray that we find here."

Police have said anyone who saw anything suspicious between the hours of about 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 and about 10 a.m. the next day should call authorities. He extended the plea to anyone within a 100-mile radius of the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin, saying Kira Trevino's body could be well outside the metro area.

Jeffery Trevino's attorney, John Conard, said Thursday he believes his client is innocent.