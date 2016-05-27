Police react as Chicago gun violence spills onto expressways

A rash of shootings on Chicago area expressways has authorities promising that they will keep an especially close eye on the roadways on the Memorial Day weekend.

Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz says that after 20 shootings on area expressways so far this year compared to 12 during the same period last year he is dispatching more troopers to the roadways — some in unmarked vehicles.

And because many of these shootings are believed to be the result of gang disputes in the city's neighborhoods, the police department will dispatch detectives to every expressway shooting.

The effort comes as Chicago Police say they're putting more officers on the streets over a weekend that last year saw a dramatic rise in the number of homicides and shooting incidents.