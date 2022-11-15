Police in Pennsylvania searching for suspect who robbed, carjacked food delivery driver

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man accused of robbing and carjacking a food delivery driver.

It happened Sunday evening in Drexel Hill, police say. The suspect placed a bogus order, and approached the driver with a long-barreled gun. The driver was forced to the ground prior to having his shoes, cell phone, wallet, food he was delivering and vehicle - a silver 2010 Toyota RAV4 - taken.

A neighbor said the victim knocked on another neighbor's door for help immediately after the armed robbery, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. The victim's car was recovered by police the morning after just a street over from where the crime happened.

The food delivery driver worked directly for a restaurant, not a food delivery service.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 6’0 tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a ski mask.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the Haverford Township Police Department Investigations Division at 610-853-1298, extension 1230, or the anonymous tip line at 610-853-9213.