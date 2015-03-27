Police: Pa. man attacked with bat, crucifix

Authorities say a man trying to rob a homeowner stabbed him in the face with a metal crucifix and beat him with a baseball bat.

State police say the suspect and his wife tried to rob the home. They say the wife, Alisha Tirado, went to the back of the Lebanon County house Monday to talk to the victim while Andrew Tirado broke in through the front.

Investigators say the victim heard Andrew Tirado and went inside. Tirado hit the man with the bat, then pulled the 10-inch crucifix off the door in the ensuing struggle and stabbed him.

The Tirados were arrested Wednesday and are being held on $25,000 bail.

Police say the victim suffered a facial fracture and a puncture wound below his lip.