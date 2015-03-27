Police: Ohio Man Forced Pregnant Girlfriend to Get Abortion at Gunpoint

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Police say an Ohio man who wanted his pregnant girlfriend to get an abortion forced her to drive to a health clinic at gunpoint.

Columbus police say 27-year-old Dominic Holt-Reid became angry with the woman Wednesday because she refused to go through with an abortion scheduled at the clinic earlier in the day.

He was charged with kidnapping and carrying a concealed weapon and is being held in the Franklin County jail. Jail staff say they don't know whether he has an attorney.

Police say Holt-Reid pulled the handgun from the glove compartment of his girlfriend's car after they dropped off their 5-year-old son at a school.

Officers say they were called by a clinic employee who received a note from the woman.

It's unclear how far along the woman's pregnancy was.