May 3, 2016

Police: Man shoots security guard in federal building in New York, later shoots himself

By | Associated Press
    Police gather outside a federal building following a shooting Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, in New York.

    Officers work at the scene following a shooting at a federal building, Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, in New York. Police said a man walked into the building and opened fire before shooting himself. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (The Associated Press)

    Police officers work at the scene following a shooting at a federal building, Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, in New York. A man walked into the building in Manhattan and opened fire before turning the gun on himself, police said. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – Police say a man has walked into a federal building in New York City and opened fire, wounding a security guard before shooting himself.

The shooter is dead at the scene. The wounded officer has been taken to a hospital. His condition is unclear.

The New York Police Department says it happened Friday evening at a Manhattan building that houses an immigration court, a passport application center and the Department of Labor.

Police say the reason for the shooting is unclear.

Police say the man walked through a side entrance of the building, pulled out a firearm and shot the private security guard. They say the guard had a weapon but it doesn't appear he was able to fire.