Police: Man shoots security guard in federal building in New York, later shoots himself

Police say a man has walked into a federal building in New York City and opened fire, wounding a security guard before shooting himself.

The shooter is dead at the scene. The wounded officer has been taken to a hospital. His condition is unclear.

The New York Police Department says it happened Friday evening at a Manhattan building that houses an immigration court, a passport application center and the Department of Labor.

Police say the reason for the shooting is unclear.

Police say the man walked through a side entrance of the building, pulled out a firearm and shot the private security guard. They say the guard had a weapon but it doesn't appear he was able to fire.