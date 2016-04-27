Police: Man held family in home for days, screwed door shut

Authorities say Cleveland man armed with a pistol kidnapped his girlfriend and four children at home by screwing their front door shut and trapping them inside for four days.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/1rh0Tq0 ) 26-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence and endangering children.

Court records list no attorney for Rodriguez, who was jailed. His arraignment is Thursday.

Authorities allege Rodriguez slapped his girlfriend, broke her cellphone and fired a shot on April 1. Authorities say she tried to escape, but Rodriguez dragged her back inside the home.

Rodriguez is accused of then forcing his family to stay inside and threatening them by saying he would kill them and take his own life.

Days later, Rodriguez allowed his girlfriend to attend a meeting with a social worker, who called police.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com