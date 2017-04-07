Police: Man charged with assaulting teens at Smithsonian

Authorities have arrested a man on charges that he inappropriately touched seven girls who were visiting the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Court documents say 35-year-old Devon Foote was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of assault. Officials say Foote approached a group of 13- and 14-year-old girls from California and touched their buttocks as they toured the museum's butterfly exhibit.

Court document show a total of seven girls in the group say Foote assaulted them. Prosecutors say Foote pressed his groin against one teen.

The girls' chaperone reported the alleged assault to museum security officers, who apprehended Foote after the girls saw him on his bike while they were leaving the museum.

It's unclear if Foote has an attorney.