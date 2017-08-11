Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man beat women for cellphones during NYC robberies

NEW YORK – New York City police are searching for a man they suspect in a series of violent robberies against women.

On Friday, police released a photo from surveillance footage of the man they say robbed at least five women in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the suspect punched and tackled his victims and, on three separate occasions, pointed a gun at them.

Police tell WNBC-TV the first robbery was July 11 and the most recent was July 22.

They say the man stole cellphones from the women and, in some of instances, fled with debit cards and cash.

