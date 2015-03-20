Police launch probe after Florida horses found filled with gasoline

A Florida resident whose horse has fallen ill after a neighbor’s horse died suspects that the animals were injected with gasoline.

Marion County Police are investigating the claim after surgeons found gasoline in both animals, WOFL reports.

Belleview resident Leah Greenleaf told the station that she noticed a lump on her 6-year-old spotted saddle horse last week and took the animal to a veterinarian.

"When they did actually open up, the surgeons even smelled the gas, and that's what confirmed it for them," she said. "The only way you get the smell of gas inside of a horse is if someone put it there."

John Hoogerhyde, who is Greenleaf’s neighbor, had to put down his horse on Wednesday after vets found gasoline inside it as well.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

