Police investigating report of parachutists landing near World Trade Center site

New York City police are looking for two unidentified people who may have parachuted onto a lower Manhattan street.

NYPD Commissioner Raymond Kelly said private security guards reported seeing parachutists land in front of the Goldman Sachs headquarters at about 3 a.m. Monday. The building is near the World Trade Center site.

Investigators are studying security videotape from the area. Kelly says footage shows two people with parachutes walking away from the spot.

Kelly says it's unclear whether the pair possibly jumped from an aircraft or from a high-rise building.

In June, police in Chicago said three men climbed to the top of the Trump International Hotel & Tower, North America's second-tallest building, and parachuted to the ground. They got away.