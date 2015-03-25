Police ID victims in fatal Ky. fire that killed 5 children, 2 adults; investigation ongoing

Kentucky State Police have released the names of the couple and five children — including two friends spending the night — who were killed in a house fire over the weekend.

Trooper Shane Jacobs says those who died Saturday in the blaze in the southern Kentucky community of Gray were 27-year-old Jesse Disney; his fianceé, 22-year-old Nina Asher; her three children, 3-year-old William Gray Jr.; 2-year-old Camden Gray; and 8-month-old Abigail Gray; and two family friends, 2-year-old Paiten Cox and 2-year-old Brielle Cox.

Investigators are trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire and have said it could take some time before the cause is determined.

Gray is a few miles outside Corbin, a city of about 7,000 in the foothills of Appalachia near the Daniel Boone National Forest.