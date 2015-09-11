Police: Gun-wielding man stabs co-worker with animal tranquilizer in kidnapping attempt

Authorities say a Florida man armed with a gun tried to inject a co-worker with animal tranquilizer and had duct tape and zip ties ready to restrain her before she escaped.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://goo.gl/dV7I4H ) quotes police as saying that 29-year-old Robby Sanchez was giving the woman a ride to lunch Wednesday when he pulled into a mall parking lot and pointed a gun at her. The report says Sanchez stabbed the woman with a syringe containing ketamine just before she jumped out of the car and ran for help.

According to the report, Sanchez told police that he wanted to talk to the woman because he felt like she was using him.

The website for the jail where Sanchez is being held on attempted kidnapping and other charges did not list an attorney for him.

