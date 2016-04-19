Police find partially skeletonized body inside home

State troopers discovered the decomposed remains of a man and a dead cat inside a northern New Jersey home while responding to a medical assistance call.

Authorities say troopers responded to the Wantage home on Sunday night after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman on the porch of a house. Police found an elderly woman who couldn't communicate with them and discovered the partially skeletonized remains of her husband on a bed.

It's unclear how long the body had been in the home, located about 50 miles northwest of Newark.

Police say they also found a dead cat in the backseat of a car parked in the driveway.

Troopers say debris and garbage littered the residence, which has been declared structurally unsafe.