Police: Ex attacks women at son's Pa. pizza party

A Pittsburgh woman has been jailed on charges she attacked her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend and other women with a knife and a brick at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant during a party for her son.

Monroeville police say 20-year-old Lynaa (leh-NAY') Eva Dobbins attacked four female guests at the restaurant about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say Dobbins was apparently upset that her son's father had a new girlfriend at the party. Police say Dobbins cut one woman's ear with a knife and hit another with a brick. She's also accused of hitting two other women in the brawl that ensued.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Dobbins, who remained jailed Monday.

She faces a July 17 preliminary hearing on aggravated assault and other charges, including stalking her ex-boyfriend.