Police: Drunken driver was playing 'Pokemon Go' during crash

Vermont State Police say a drunken driver was playing "Pokemon Go" on his cellphone when he crashed his car.

Officers responded to a report of a crash at an intersection in Rutland Town at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 21-year-old Rutland resident Nicholas Coccia told them he was driving from Chittenden to Rutland and had been hunting Pokemon with friends. They say he acknowledged he'd been distracted by the game.

Police say Coccia was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .205, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

He was cited on a charge of driving under the influence. A phone number couldn't be found for him. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.

He's due in court on Aug. 8.