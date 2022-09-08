Police detain 3 after one student shot, ten injured by shrapnel at University of Kentucky

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police have detained three individuals after one student was shot and 10 others were injured at a late-night party at the University of Kentucky on Thursday.

The incident took place at a house party near the university when two people who were not invited and were not students at the university arrived. An argument ensued and one of the two individuals allegedly fired a gun at the house, striking one female student in the leg. Ten other students were reportedly injured from shrapnel, according to WLWT.

All injured students were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover.

Police named Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, as one of those arrested. The teen has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and public intoxication.

Police held a press conference shortly after the shooting, saying they had detained three people, but the investigation was still ongoing. Both of the individuals who arrived at the party uninvited were taken into custody. It is unclear who the third individual is.

"Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600," police said in a statement.