Police chase ends in arrest after owner spots stolen truck in rearview mirror

A man driving to work in Alabama suddenly noticed his stolen pickup truck following him, setting off a chain of events that included a pursuit, a crash and an arrest.

Calhoun County Chief Deputy Matthew Wade told WBRC-TV (http://bit.ly/1IVD8Xh ) a man called police Friday after noticing he was driving in front of the truck that had been stolen from him earlier that morning near Piedmont. Police attempted to stop the reportedly stolen vehicle, but the driver, 29-year-old Terry Proctor of Piedmont, did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Wade said the driver crashed the vehicle and was ejected as the truck rolled over. Proctor was captured after a foot chase. He has been booked into the Cherokee County Jail on charges including first degree theft and possession of burglary tools.