©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update November 30, 2015

Police: AU campus lockdown lifted, was prompted by student who saw officer's gun holster

By | Associated Press
An American University police car blocks the entrance to American University at the Fletcher Gate on Wednesday night, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Police and school officials say American University's campus in the nation's capital is on lockdown after police received calls about a man with a gun. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – Washington, D.C. Police say the 85-minute lockdown of American University's campus was prompted by a call from a student who spotted a man wearing a gun holster on the university's shuttle bus.

Lt. Jesse Porter said authorities later determined the man was an off-duty police officer and the lockdown was lifted. Porter said no weapon was ever displayed, no threats were made, no crime was committed and there were no arrests or injuries.

Washington Police spokesman Officer Hugh Carew said the department received the report about 7:40 p.m. and that officers searched the campus. The lockdown was lifted at 9:25 p.m.