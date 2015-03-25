Poisoned Alabama university trees further damaged by fire

Landmark oak trees at an Alabama university that barely survived being poisoned have been further damaged by flames.

Authorities are hoping a video trained on the trees at the edge of Auburn University's campus will show the source of the blaze Sunday morning that consumed toilet paper draped by jubilant football fans after the school's team defeated Alabama A&M.

The Opelika-Auburn News quotes university officials as saying that both trees at Toomer's Corner were significantly damaged.

The trees were poisoned two years ago, allegedly by a University of Alabama fan in a fit of football rivalry.

Once full and lush, the trees are now gnarly and brown. Officials pruned branches before football season, but fans are still allowed to drape toilet paper on the remaining wood after victories.