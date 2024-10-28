Diddy's jail conducting 'interagency operation'

Law enforcement agents conducted a joint operation Monday at the federal jail in Brooklyn, where Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held without bail on sex trafficking charges.

"This operation was preplanned, and there is no active threat," a Bureau of Prisons spokesman said in a statement.

There was no immediate connection to Combs, and the jail has been under fire for years over conditions and staffing struggles.

The BOP shared few specifics and said authorities planned to release more information later.

Involved agencies included the BOP and the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General, which along with other law enforcement "are conducting an interagency operation designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment for both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn," the BOP spokesman said.

Combs, whose lawyers asked for him to be held in New Jersey instead, was placed on routine suicide watch at the facility when he arrived, Fox News Digital reported previously.

The jail has faced criticism in recent months over conditions inside, which have gotten so bad that The Associated Press reported last month that some judges have stopped sending inmates there.

Other high-profile inmates previously held at MDC Brooklyn have included R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell and Sam Bankman-Fried.

Combs has pleaded not guilty in the federal case. Additional accusers continue to come forward in civil lawsuits.

Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's longtime lover who died before trial in his own sex trafficking case, was being held at a different federal jail in Manhattan, which has been closed temporarily.

Many of its inmates were moved over to Brooklyn.

Members of New York's congressional delegation have for years raised concerns about staffing levels and other concerns at both facilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.