Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update March 20, 2015

Planes not allowed to depart from Los Angeles International airport; arrivals unaffected

By | Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Planes are not being allowed to take off at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport spokeswoman Nancy Castles said Wednesday afternoon that the Federal Aviation Administration had put a "ground stop" on departures. Arrivals were still being accepted.

Castles wasn't sure what caused the problem. An FAA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles International is the nation's third-busiest airport.