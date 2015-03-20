Planes not allowed to depart from Los Angeles International airport; arrivals unaffected
LOS ANGELES – Planes are not being allowed to take off at Los Angeles International Airport.
Airport spokeswoman Nancy Castles said Wednesday afternoon that the Federal Aviation Administration had put a "ground stop" on departures. Arrivals were still being accepted.
Castles wasn't sure what caused the problem. An FAA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Los Angeles International is the nation's third-busiest airport.