Transportation
Plane crashes in Southern California; 2 killed, officials say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A small plane crashed in a residential California neighborhood on Sunday and set a single family home ablaze, officials said. 

At least two people were killed in California on Sunday after a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood, officials said.

A twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda, in Orange County, just after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two people were killed in the incident, and two others were transported to a nearby hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted. It was unclear if they were in the house or the plane.

Photos and video posted online shows a house in the Southern California neighborhood ablaze with flames, and people running from the area.

Twitter user Joshua Nelson wrote, "A few houses down [from the crash] the propeller and engine landed in their yard."

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

