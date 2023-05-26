Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Pilot's body recovered after small plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico

FAA believes the pilot was the only person aboard during the Wednesday crash

Associated Press
The body of the pilot of a small plane that crashed during a fish-spotting trip was recovered Thursday from the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot is believed to have been the only person aboard when the plane crashed on Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Fox News Louisiana graphic

A body was recovered Thursday by officials after a small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The NTSB said the Cessna 182 airplane was operated by a company called Westbank Fishing.

The company lost contact with the plane Wednesday, according to an NTSB email. The FAA said the plane is believed to have gone down east of Grand Isle. The body was recovered just off the coast of the island community.