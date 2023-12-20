Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Pilot lands small plane on Minnesota lake, breaks through thin ice

The rescue comes days after 35 anglers were rescued from the same lake

Stepheny Price
Published
'Selfless' Minnesota deputy crawls across thin ice to rescue fishermen and dog Video

'Selfless' Minnesota deputy crawls across thin ice to rescue fishermen and dog

Minnesota's Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that multiple individuals had fallen through the ice and were unable to get to shore, Dec. 3, 2023. (Anoka County Sheriff's Office)

A small plane landed on Upper Red Lake in Minnesota on Tuesday morning, causing it to break through thin ice before its occupants were rescued by people who were nearby fishing.

The crash landing happened around 9:30 a.m., according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said only one to two inches of ice was reported where the plane, a Cessna 172 Sky Hawk, went through.

According to officials, the plane had departed from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, with a destination of Upper Red Lake for a day of ice fishing.

Cessna 172 Sky Hawk submerged in water

The plane landed on the icy lake, but broke through the thin ice. (Beltrami County Sheriff's Office)

All of its occupants were able to escape the plane and, according to authorities, the pilot believed the landing area to be a safe landing spot after a flyover.

However, as the plane began its descent, the lack of snow resulted in the plane having difficulty slowing down, and essentially sliding into the area of thin ice when the nose of the plane broke through, officials said. 

A Beltrami County Boat and Water Deputy was near the scene and helped with the rescue, along with the nearby fishermen.

A photo of the icy lake in Minnesota where a plan went through the ice

The pilot and passengers were safe after their plane broke through thin ice after landing on a Minnesota lake.  (Beltrami County Sheriff's Office)

Police said arrangements have been made to remove the airplane.

The rescue comes just days after 35 people had to be rescued on Sunday evening after ice broke away from the shore of Upper Red Lake.