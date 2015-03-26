Pickup truck taken from site of Maine triple homicide found 15 miles away; driver still sought

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say a pickup truck taken from a northern Maine home where three people were fatally stabbed has been found.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said the truck belonging to one of the victims was found Saturday in Weston, about 15 miles from Amity. Two men and a boy were found Wednesday fatally stabbed in a house on U.S. Route 1 in Amity, near the Canadian border.

Police say the truck, a 1989 Ford F-150, was found by a landowner. It was destroyed by fire. Police were hunting for the driver, who they described as "a person of interest" who should be considered dangerous.

Killed were 55-year-old Jeffrey Ryan and his 10-year-old son, Jesse, who lived at the Amity home, and 30-year-old Jason Dehahn, also of Amity.