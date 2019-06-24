Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS
Published

Pickup truck driver arrested following New Hampshire highway collision that left 7 motorcyclists dead

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Seven people killed, three injured in NH crashVideo

Seven people killed, three injured in NH crash

Investigators identify pickup-truck driver and seven biker victims in deadly New Hampshire collision.

The driver said to be behind the wheel of a pickup truck that collided with seven bikers in New Hampshire on Friday – killing all of them – has been arrested at his home Monday in Massachusetts.

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, is now facing seven counts of negligent homicide after being taken into custody this morning in West Springfield, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced.

The crash unfolded at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway that passes through the small town just north of Mount Washington. Witnesses described a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help the injured amid shattered motorcycles.

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, in Randolph, N.H. (AP/Miranda Thompson)

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, in Randolph, N.H. (AP/Miranda Thompson)

The victims in the crash have been identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, N.H.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; and Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, a husband and wife from Lakeville, Mass. All were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads, a motorcycle club made up of Marines and their spouses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soon after the names were made public, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all flags on public buildings and grounds in the state to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk Monday.

The victims of Friday's crash. Top row, left to right: Michael Ferazzi, Albert Mazza, Daniel Pereira. Bottom row, left to right: Joanne and Edward Corr, Desma Oakes, Aaron Perry. (New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General)

The victims of Friday's crash. Top row, left to right: Michael Ferazzi, Albert Mazza, Daniel Pereira. Bottom row, left to right: Joanne and Edward Corr, Desma Oakes, Aaron Perry. (New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General)

"Friday’s tragic accident in Randolph has struck our state and our citizens in a profound way," Sununu said in a statement.

Fox News’ Sam Chamberlain and the Associated Press contributed to this report.