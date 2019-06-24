Pickup truck driver arrested following New Hampshire highway collision that left 7 motorcyclists dead

The driver said to be behind the wheel of a pickup truck that collided with seven bikers in New Hampshire on Friday – killing all of them – has been arrested at his home Monday in Massachusetts.

Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, is now facing seven counts of negligent homicide after being taken into custody this morning in West Springfield, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced.

The crash unfolded at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway that passes through the small town just north of Mount Washington. Witnesses described a "devastating" scene as bystanders tried to help the injured amid shattered motorcycles.

The victims in the crash have been identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, N.H.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; and Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, a husband and wife from Lakeville, Mass. All were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads, a motorcycle club made up of Marines and their spouses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soon after the names were made public, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all flags on public buildings and grounds in the state to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk Monday.

"Friday’s tragic accident in Randolph has struck our state and our citizens in a profound way," Sununu said in a statement.

Fox News’ Sam Chamberlain and the Associated Press contributed to this report.