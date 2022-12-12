Photos, videos show effects of massive winter storm in California’s Sierra Nevada

More photos and videos emerged Monday of the massive winter storm over the weekend that dumped up to 5 feet of snow in one area of Northern California’s Sierra Nevada region, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Footage released by the California Highway Patrol and California Department of Transportation showed vehicles moving slowly along Interstate-80, which on Sunday was experiencing whiteout conditions.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab also released a video that showed feet of snow piled Sunday on top of a building at its location in Soda Springs.

As of Monday, that area had been hit with 60 inches of snow from the storm, according to Fox Weather. City officials in South Lake Tahoe reported 30 to 36 inches, the website added.

WINTER WEATHER POUNDS SIERRA NEVADA

"Expect icy driving conditions and chilly temperatures the beginning of this week, so slow down and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles," the CHP’s Truckee office tweeted Monday.

The storm is now moving away from the U.S. West and will reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures, said Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

"It will be a busy week while this system moves across the country," Chenard told the Associated Press on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.