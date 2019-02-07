Photos show purse, phone Savannah Spurlock was carrying the night she disappeared, police say

Police in Kentucky on Thursday released images of the purse and cell phone they believe missing mother of four Savannah Spurlock was carrying with her the night she disappeared after leaving a popular college bar.

The Richmond Police Department provided Fox News with pictures of the two items Spurlock had on her when she disappeared in the early-morning hours of Jan. 4.

Investigators are still searching for the items in the hopes it will bring them closer to finding Spurlock. Police say her wallet was left inside her car that night but her purse and phone were not.

Spurlock was last seen on surveillance video leaving the Other Bar in Lexington with three unidentified men. She got into the backseat of a car with two of the men and the third followed in a separate vehicle.

Police have located the cars and conducted forensic testing but said they did not plan to release their findings at this time.