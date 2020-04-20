Coronavirus standoff: Photos purportedly show Colorado health care workers at odds with anti-lockdown protesters

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A series of dramatic photos purportedly show a pair of health care workers facing off against drivers protesting Colorado’s coronavirus lockdown.

The duo, clad in scrubs and N95 masks, stood their ground in the middle of a crosswalk as thousands converged on the State Capitol building in Denver on Sunday in opposition to a stay-at-home order and business closures aimed at containing the outbreak.

As of Monday, statistics show there are nearly 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 420 deaths in Colorado – but, at the same time, hundreds of thousands of residents have recently filed for unemployment.

“They were blocking the roads until the police force stepped in,” Alyson McClaran, who captured the images, told the New York Times. “People were putting their cars right up against them.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A video posted on Twitter also showed drivers honking their horns at the pair.

The individuals told a reporter from the Denver Westword that they have been treating COVID-19 patients for weeks at a local hospital, but declined to reveal the name of the facility or their identities. They added though that they were standing in the crosswalk during red lights to serve as a “reminder” of why shutdown measures are needed.

But not everyone agrees with their stance.

Protester Jim Fenimore of Colorado Springs told the Associated Press that handwashing and staying home if you’re sick are fine — but not closing businesses.

“Every day that goes by is hurting the state,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has laid out goals for an economic reopening that he says will include social distancing in work and social settings until a vaccine or cure is found for the coronavirus.

He has urged businesses to consider continued telecommuting where possible, staggering work shifts, putting up barriers between work stations and other ways to contain the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.