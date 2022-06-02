Phoenix police officer shot 8 times going home after 'miracle' recovery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Phoenix police officer who fought for his life after he was shot eight times in December is returning home Thursday after making a recovery his family is calling "a miracle."

Tyler Moldovan, 22, was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 14 after he and other officers responded to calls reporting a vehicle driving erratically and doing donuts at around 2 a.m.

He was assisting other officers in a search for the driver at an apartment complex when they spotted Essa Williams, 24, hiding behind a wall in an apartment patio, Phoenix police Sgt. Vincent Cole said at the time.

Cole said Moldovan issued commands to Williams, who then shot him several times. The young officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was placed on life support and not expected to survive, according to court documents.

Williams was booked in the Maricopa County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.

Moldovan spent about a month on life support before he was transferred to a rehabilitation center in January.

At noon on Thursday, Moldovan was slated to fly into Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix and be taken home by ambulance. The public were invited to show their support along the side of the road.

"The Moldovan family is so appreciative for the support they have received," the police department said in a statement. "They ask for privacy once they arrive home, as Officer Moldovan continues on the road of recovery."

Moldovan's family maintains an Instagram account replete with prayer requests for Moldovan's further recovery. The family has attributed his recovery so far to God, celebrating in a May 3 Instagram post: "For each week His mercies are renewed. The Lord has given us strength to start off the week. Today, Tyler stood a full 90 degrees with the standing frame!"

"Praise God for another miracle before our eyes," the post added.

