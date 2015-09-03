Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Phoenix man critical after shooting himself while trying to show that gun wouldn't fire

By | Associated Press

OVERGAARD, Ariz. – A 23-year-old Phoenix man is in critical condition after shooting himself in the head while trying to show that a handgun could not be fired while he had the safety mechanism engaged.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said Christen Reece fired his handgun Wednesday while shooting with six other people outside Overgaard in eastern Arizona.

Friends took Reece to the local fire department, where he was treated before being airlifted to a Scottsdale hospital for surgery.