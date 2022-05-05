Massive debris fire in Phoenix forces highway closures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive debris fire that broke out Wednesday night in Phoenix temporarily forced highway closures as firefighters battled the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the 2-alarm fire near I-10 and 19th Avenue west of downtown Phoenix and found a pile of railroad ties fully engulfed, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The blaze forced the closure of both directions of I-10 late Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The agency announced that both directions were reopened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Images of firefighters working to extinguish the fiery mound were taken by the fire department and FOX10 Phoenix.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation.