Woman in wheelchair narrowly escapes danger as car slams into Phoenix bus stop

Laura Smith may go buy lottery tickets because of her luck last week.

Smith and another person survived being hit head-on by an out-of-control car that slammed into a bus stop in Phoenix on Friday, Fox 10 reported. Her electric wheelchair was hit, but she was fine.

The woman was just a couple of inches away from mortal danger.

"Aiming straight at me, and I thought it was gonna hit me," Smith told the news outlet. "Balled up my fist and closed my eyes and said, 'please Lord help me.'"

The driver said her brakes failed before the crash, police told reporters.

The car avoided hitting a gas pump but demolished the bus stop.

