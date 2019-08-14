At least 6 Philadelphia officers wounded in shootout; police warn of active scene

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot, at least one reportedly grazed in the head, in an ongoing shootout in the city's Nicetown neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon that has been unfolding for almost two hours.

Three officers were rushed to Temple University Hospital, officials told Fox 29.

Three other officers were taken to Einstein Hospital, at least one of them was shot in the arm. All six officers are in stable condition and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two other officers, including a police sergeant, were injured in an accident related to the emergency response and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

High-ranking police officials said that two officers with the Narcotics Strike Force were serving a warrant at a multifamily home when a shooter opened fire at the home. The two officers are barricaded in separate rooms with as many as four suspects in what may be a drug-related offense.

Hostage negotiators and a SWAT team are on the scene.

Hundreds of rounds of gunfire could be heard although the weapon being used by the shooter remains unknown.

One suspect is in custody.

President Trump was made aware of the unfolding scene in Philadelphia, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation,” Gidley said.

The situation was being described as an active shooting scene that began around 4:30 p.m.

Officers called for backup frantically saying "shots fired, shots fired at North 15th street."

Video footage of the scene showed a massive police presence in the neighborhood as hundreds of responding police officers and police cars from the Philadelphia Police Department as well as special agents from the Philadelphia Field Division blocked off the streets surrounding 15th and Butler streets, crouching behind cars, many with their guns drawn, in search of a possible gunman, according to reports by WCAU.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car, according to reports by the Associated Press.

Police are cautioning the community to stay indoors as gunshots continue to ring out in the neighborhood.

PPD Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted "Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.