U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia released new video Wednesday showing escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan leaving a home while still in handcuffs after escaping from police at a hospital earlier this week.

Bordan, 29, remains on the run after fleeing from officers around 6:45 a.m. Monday at Temple University Episcopal Hospital at 100 East Lehigh Avenue in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that Bordan was seen entering a home on the 2700 block of Hope Street shortly after he sprinted away from two officers and through a gas station parking lot.

Officials say the video shows Bordan leaving the home about 15 minutes after he arrives with a coat draped over his back to hide the fact that his hands are still cuffed behind his back. An unidentified man is seen escorting Bordan to a gold Honda parked out front.

Deputy Marshal Robert Clark told reporters Wednesday that Bordan is considered "possibly armed, dangerous and undoubtably desperate."

"Throughout our investigation we have developed information Bordan may have access to firearms, may have mental health issues and is a known narcotics user," Clark said.

U.S. Marshals nearly caught Bordan on Tuesday afternoon after a tip led them to another home in the 5300 block of Columbia Avenue in Wynnefield. Clark said that as officers converged on the home, Bordan slipped out the back and jumped down a 30-foot SEPTA train embankment to escape capture.

Bordan was taken into custody last week after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a food delivery driver, police have said. Bordan complained about pain during his processing and officers took him for treatment at the hospital, where police say he escaped after being discharged.

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to Bordan’s arrest.