Person reportedly injured in shooting near Philadelphia City Hall just hours before presidential debate

A person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia’s Center City Tuesday, just hours before the presidential debate between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to local reports.

The shooting unfolded on a platform on the Market-Frankford Line at Market and 15th streets around 3:30 p.m., WPVI reported.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Hospital for treatment, officials told WCAU. The victim's condition was unknown at the time.

Police said a fight had escalated before shots were fired. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for updates.

The shooting comes ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate between Harris and Trump.

The debate will be held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, about a five-minute walk from where the shooting happened.

SEPTA posted on X that "police activity has cleared, and trains have resumed regular service along the line."

"5th Street Station remains closed due to the Presidential debate," SEPTA said. "Expect residual delays while full operations are restored."