Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pentagon

Pentagon transfers out 3 Guantanamo Bay detainees

DOD says 27 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba after 3 sent to Malaysia, Kenya

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Whatever happened to Guantanamo Bay? Video

Whatever happened to Guantanamo Bay?

Fox News correspondent Mike Emmanuel takes a look at the debate to close Guantanamo Bay for good on 'Special Report.'

Three detainees held at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba have been sent back to their home countries of Malaysia and Kenya, the Pentagon announced. 

The transfers of Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep to Malaysia comes after they pleaded guilty before a military commission to multiple offenses, including murder and destruction of property in violation of the law of war, according to the Department of Defense (DOD). 

"Pursuant to a pretrial agreement between the U.S. and the two men, each has cooperated with the U.S. Government and has provided deposition testimony available for use against the alleged mastermind, Encep Nurjaman, of the Al Qaeda-affiliated attacks on nightclubs in Bali, Indonesia in 2002, and the attack on the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2003," the DOD said in a statement. 

"On June 13, 2024, in accordance with the pretrial agreements, the Convening Authority approved sentences of confinement for approximately five years for each and recommended that both men be repatriated or transferred to a third-party sovereign nation to serve the remainder of the approved sentence," the department added. 

WHITE HOUSE CLAIMS BIDEN ‘PLAYED NO ROLE’ IN 9/11 MASTERMIND’S PLEA DEAL 

Guantanamo Bay

The control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantánamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba, in April 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Prosecutors say both men worked for years with Nurjaman, an Indonesian leader of al Qaeda-affiliate Jemaah Islamiya. That includes helping Nurjaman escape capture after the Oct. 12, 2002 bombings that killed 202 people at two night spots in Bali, U.S. officials said. 

Nurjaman remains in custody at Guantánamo Bay awaiting resumption of pre-trial hearings in January involving the Bali bombings and other attacks. 

On Tuesday, U.S. authorities repatriated a Kenyan man, Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu, after 17 years at Guantánamo Bay without charge. 

He was arrested by Kenyan authorities in 2007 and was accused of belonging to an al Qaeda branch in East Africa, according to the Washington Post. 

US SUPREME COURT REJECTS APPEAL OF FORMER GUANTANAMO BAY DETAINEE WHO KILLED US SOLDIER 

Bali, Indonesia bombings

Indonesian police and rescue workers are seen at the site of a bomb blast in the tourist area of Kuta, Bali, in October 2002. (Cyril Terrien/AFP via Getty Images)

The Pentagon said Bajabu’s detention was "was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States." 

"The United States appreciates the support to ongoing U.S. efforts toward a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the Pentagon said Wednesday. 

Chain link fence and concertina wire surrounds a deserted guard tower within Joint Task Force Guantánamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in March 2016.

Chain link fence and concertina wire surrounds a deserted guard tower within Joint Task Force Guantánamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in March 2016. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Today, 27 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay: 15 are eligible for transfer; 3 are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; 7 are involved in the military commissions process; and 2 detainees have been convicted and sentenced by military commissions," the Pentagon added. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.