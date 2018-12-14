Pennsylvania woman attacked by bear, dragged more than 80 yards, officials say

A Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition following a gruesome black bear attack, officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The bear reportedly dragged Melinda Lebarron, of Muncy Creek Township, by her leg for more than 80 yards before she was able to escape the animal and crawl back to her home to call for help, WNEP-16 reported.

KILLER WHALES SURROUND NEW ZEALAND WOMAN IN STUNNING DRONE FOOTAGE

The attack occurred Wednesday evening while Lebarron was outside with her dog, which was also apparently injured during the incident.

She was taken to the Geisinger Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Lebarron reportedly suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone, multiple puncture wounds and partial scalping.

It’s not clear what caused the bear to attack, but officials with the game commission said the bear may have been attracted to deer parts from a recent hunting trip that was left near the woman’s home.

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN GIVES BIRTH IN TACO BELL PARKING LOT: 'WE DESERVE SOME NACHOS OUT OF THIS'

Game wardens are now searching for the bear and plan to euthanize the animal if it’s trapped.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Game Commission did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.