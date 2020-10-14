Pennsylvania postal worker on leave after bags of undelivered mail found outside home

Several bags of undelivered mail were found awaiting trash pickup outside the home of a US Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania, a report said.

The discovery, which was made Sunday at the home in Baldwin, Pennsylvania, is under investigation by the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General, WPXI reported.

The unidentified employee has been placed on leave without pay.

Scott Balfour, a special agent with the USPS OGI, told the outlet in a Tuesday statement that the bundles contained a variety of mail, including first-class and business deliveries.

“We expect to perform a piece count of the mail today, and make arrangements to have the mail delivered to customers as soon as feasible,” Balfour said.

“Once USPS OIG special agents conclude their investigation, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” he said.