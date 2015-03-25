Pennsylvania man finds alligator near sewer grate

A Philadelphia man has offered a little gator aid -- calling animal control authorities to help rescue a juvenile alligator he found near a sewer grate on his street.

Joe Malseed saw the 18-inch reptile this week in the city's Fishtown neighborhood and snapped its photo before calling for help. He says the alligator was in a puddle and appeared to be emerging from a nearby sewer. He says it was docile until a man tried to get a closer look and it hissed.

Police took the reptile to the city's Animal Care & Control Team. The reptile has been named Allie-Gator.

The animal control team said Wednesday despite the name it hasn't determined the alligator's gender because, "Who's going to do that job?"

Allie-Gator will remain with the team until a permanent home is found.