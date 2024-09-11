Pennsylvania man accused of raping women from dating website, including teenager

A Pennsylvania man was recently arrested and jailed after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted several women that he met through a dating site, including a teenager.

Bristol Township resident Andrew Gallo was charged with five counts of rape by causing impairment and six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect was also charged with four counts of strangulation, two counts of selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverage to minors and one count of corruption of minors. He was arrested by authorities on Wednesday.

Authorities say that Gallo met victims through a website called sugardaddymeet.com, where he used the usernames DREWSTER4200 and KAE.

"The sugardaddymeet.com website advertises itself as ‘a platform for generous men and attractive women looking to form honest relationships,’" the district attorney's office said. "After meeting the females on the site, Gallo would arrange dates with them at his house, boasting about the great drinks he would make for them."

Gallo reportedly slipped controlled substances, including methamphetamine, into the women's drinks. The victims' ages ranged from 17 to 30.

"The victims…described feeling strange after consuming the drinks, not how they would typically feel after imbibing alcohol," the press release added. "They described feeling a lack of control during the sexual encounter and unable to stop anything Gallo wished to do."

"The victims reported side effects from the drugs that including [sic] staying up for days, hallucinations, and psychosis."

Authorities also executed a warrant at Gallo's residence in August and found a tequila bottle that had methamphetamine in it.

"The victims in this case are so courageous," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said during a Wednesday news conference. "They came forward to report crimes that quite frankly predators like this assume the victims won’t have the strength to do so and I commend them for their strength and courage."

Gallo is currently being held in Bucks County Correctional Facility. Fox News Digital reached out to sugardaddymeet.com for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.