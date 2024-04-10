Pennsylvania man arrested after mother found covered in dried feces, 'fused' to soiled bedsheets

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police discovered his mother covered in dried feces and maggots and "fused" to a soiled bed inside a dilapidated home.

Daniel Klein, 51, was arrested and charged on Sunday after Upper Chichester Township Police responded to a home for a wellness check at a home on Dresner Circle in Upper Chichester, police said in a press release. Officers were called to the home after a concerned neighbor noticed packages piling up on the home's front porch and no answer when they knocked on the front and back doors.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a pile of packages and several white plastic bags of unopened food at the front door. They checked the rear sliding glass door and observed a large amount of trash on the floor. Officers also noticed several files inside the property when they checked the back of the home.

Fearing that a person inside was deceased or having a medical emergency, officers forced entry into the home, where they met Klein.

Officers observed large amounts of trash and packages inside the front door and throughout the entryway of the home, making it difficult to fully open the front door.

A foul odor was also detected inside the residence.

Klein was asked if his mother was alright and to escort officers to her to check on her. He said his mother was sleeping and led officers to the master bedroom.

After entering the bedroom, officers observed Klein's mother lying in the bed, unconscious and breathing with a soiled blanket on top of her.

Officers then called medics to the home who removed the blanket to reveal that the woman was covered in dried feces and maggots. She was also found to have ram's horn toenails.

Medics removed the woman from the bed and discovered she had been "fused" to the bedsheets. She was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

Klein was arrested and charged with abuse of care and endangering another person. He was unable to pay $50,000 bail and is being held at George Hill Correctional Facility.