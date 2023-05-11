Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania man accused of sexually abusing 4 children: police

West Chester resident John Stevens reportedly molested two boys and two girls under the age of 9

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Former minister on the run after sex crimes conviction Video

Former minister on the run after sex crimes conviction

45-year-old Don Martin failed to appear at the Fulton County Superior Court to hear his conviction of rape, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and first degree cruelty to children.

Warning: This article contains graphic details.

A Pennsylvania man was recently arrested for allegedly sexually abusing four children between the ages of 5 and 8 years old, authorities said.

West Chester resident John Stevens, 54, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault of child, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

West Whiteland Township Police Department officers were dispatched to Stevens' residence on April 10 over a report about child sexual abuse. The person who contacted police alleged that Stevens molested four child victims at his residence between March 31 and April 2.

"The abuse occurred when the defendant had a duty of care for these children," Chester County District Attorney's Office explained in a press release.

SEARCH FOR PHILADELPHIA FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGE KILLER ZEROES IN ON ATLANTA

John Stevens mugshot

West Chester resident John Stevens was charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault of child, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. (Chester County District Attorney's Office)

Police then conducted forensic interviews with the children. One girl – who was 5 years old at the time – testified that Stevens touched her inappropriately at least five times. The suspect told the victim that he would kill her if she told anyone about the encounters.

Another girl, who was the same age, said that Stevens forced her to touch him inappropriately. The victim said he also forced her to sit on his lap without pants on.

The third victim, who was a 7-year-old boy, told police that Stevens molested him when he showered on at least nine occasions. The third and fourth victims, who are both boys, said that Stevens would get into bed with them.

MISTRIAL DECLARED FOR PHILADELPHIA SWAT OFFICER WHO MACED FLOYD PROTESTORS

Chester County District Attorney's Office exteriors

Chester County District Attorney's Office explained that four children spoke to investigators about John Stevens' alleged sexual abuse. (Google Maps)

"These young and innocent children were violated in unimaginable ways by a person who had a responsibility to keep them safe," District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. "This horrific betrayal will certainly affect their entire family. We all commend these brave children for their courage to speak up despite the threats they received if they came forward."

"My office and the West Whiteland Township Police Department are committed to getting justice for these children," the statement added.

West Whiteland Township Police Department exteriors

West Whiteland Township Police Department believes there many be more victims of suspect John Stevens. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West Whiteland Township Police Department officials believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 484-875-6022.