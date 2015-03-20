Pennsylvania doctor who moved body of his dead lover from home to parking lot jailed 15 days

A Pennsylvania doctor who removed the body of his dead lover from his home and left it in a parking lot has been sentenced to 15 days in jail.

A Lancaster County judge has ordered 48-year-old John Yelcick to report to jail Friday.

Yelcick previously pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering for moving the body of 45-year-old David Sellers on Sept. 13.

He told investigators the two had had sex and he woke up to find Sellers dead. He says he put the body in Sellers' car, drove it about 30 miles to York and left it in a parking lot.

Sellers' body was found four days later. Tests determined he died from a methamphetamine overdose.

Yelcick was previously chairman of the Lancaster General Hospital pathology department.