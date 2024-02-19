Pennsylvania authorities identify police officer wounded in fatal gunfire exchange

The wounded police officer in a southeastern Pennsylvania shooting over the weekend has been identified as Chester Police Detective Steve Byrne.

Byrne was attempting to stop a vehicle when the driver exited and began shooting, according to District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

The person who shot the officer was fatally shot and pronounced deceased, police said.

Authorities have identified a southeastern Pennsylvania police officer wounded in an exchange of gunfire that killed a suspect over the weekend.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office on Sunday identified the wounded officer as Chester Police Detective Steve Byrne, saying in a social media post that officials were "deeply saddened" by Saturday afternoon's events but "enormously grateful" that Byrne was expected to make a full recovery.

"Another reminder that every day, brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect and serve their community. We can’t thank them enough for what they do," the office said.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters Saturday that the officer was trying to stop a vehicle and the driver "got out of the car shooting his gun, firing at the police officer."

Steven Gretsky, Chester’s police commissioner, said the officer is one of the department’s senior detectives. He said in a social media post Saturday night that the officer was "currently recovering at a local hospital and will be released in the near future."

"The individual who shot the officer was also shot and pronounced deceased," Gretsky said. That person's name hasn't been released.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting or the injuries to the officer and suspect weren’t immediately released; authorities announced a news conference Monday afternoon to provide details about the shooting. The district attorney's office is handling the investigation.