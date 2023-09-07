Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania authorities alerted to possible sighting of convicted killer who escaped prison

Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Police release footage of Pennsylvania prisoner escape as manhunt continues Video

Police release footage of Pennsylvania prisoner escape as manhunt continues

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy has more on convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on 'Special Report.' 

Pennsylvania authorities said convicted killer prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante was possibly spotted around noon Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a Thursday press conference that Cavalcante was possibly seen near Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. He said a search of that area has been underway since the possibly sighting.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison the morning of Aug. 31 and the U.S. Marshals Service says he's also wanted for a homicide in Brazil. Officials believe he's headed south, but didn't give a specific location where they think he's headed.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Danelo Souza Cavalcante on trail cam

Cavalcante was spotted on a trail cam Monday night at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square as he squeezed his way through a wooded area to evade capture. (Pennsylvania State Police)

The man was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.