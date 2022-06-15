Patrick Lyoya shooting: Michigan police officer fired after being charged with murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Michigan police officer who was charged with second degree murder after shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop on April 4 has been terminated from his employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A statement from the Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington states that officer Christopher Schurr has waived his right to a discharge hearing from the police department, and has been terminated.

"Last Friday, the Police Chief and the Labor Relations Office recommended that I terminate Christopher Schurr’s employment with the City. I accepted that recommendation and scheduled a required discharge hearing. I have been informed by Mr. Schurr’s representatives that he is waiving his right to the hearing and, therefore, I have decided to terminate Mr. Schurr’s employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department effective June 10, 2022. Due to the on-going criminal matter and the potential for civil litigation, I will not be providing any additional comment concerning Mr. Schurr at this time," the statement reads.