Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Passengers suffer flight delays after Delta planes clip wings at Minneapolis airport

The Florida-bound Delta airplane clipped wings with a flight to Tucscon, Arizona

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
WATCH: Delta passenger gets locked in airplane bathroom for 35 minutes Video

WATCH: Delta passenger gets locked in airplane bathroom for 35 minutes

A Delta Airlines passenger shared a video of her husband being rescued from an airplane bathroom after he became locked inside. The flight was traveling from Salt Lake City to New Orleans. (Credit: TMX)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

A Delta airplane clipped wings with another aircraft on the runway of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday morning, causing delays.

The two Delta planes clipped wings while taxiing on the airstrip late that morning. Delta Air Lines told Fox News Digital that no passengers or employees were injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. Delta Air Lines Flight 1460 was preparing to fly from Minneapolis to West Palm Beach, Florida, when the collision happened.

"Delta Air Lines Flight 1460 was taxiing when its wingtip struck Delta Air Lines Flight 1104, which was pushing back from its gate at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport around 10:45 a.m.local time Thursday, March 28," the FAA said. Delta Air Lines Flight 1104 was on its way to Tucson, Arizona.

FLORIDA MAN CALLS AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGERS ‘BLUE-EYED WHITE DEVILS,’ THREATENS TO 'TAKE THIS PLANE DOWN'

Delta plane on runway

FILE - A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-223 plane taxis down the runway at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Both Airbus A320s returned to their gates," the FAA added.

Flight 1104 arrived in Tucson over four hours after it was planned to land. Flight 1460 arrived in West Palm Beach a little more than 3 hours later than planned.

Delta told Fox News Digital that Flight 1460 had been traveling at a "low speed" when it clipped wings. 

"Delta teams worked to reaccommodate our customers to their final destinations after a low-speed wingtip contact of two aircraft at MSP," the Delta spokesperson said. 

WITH ALL THE RECENT HEADLINES ABOUT PANELS AND TIRES FALLING OFF PLANES, IS FLYING SAFE?

Delta plane

File photo of a Delta airplane in air. (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

"We apologize to our customers for the resulting delay in their travels."

The Federal Aviation Administration and Delta are actively investigating the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Runway Incident Boston

A Federal Aviation Administration sign hangs in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, on March 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Metropolitan Airports Commission for comment.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.