Passengers suffer flight delays after Delta planes clip wings at Minneapolis airport

A Delta airplane clipped wings with another aircraft on the runway of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday morning, causing delays.

The two Delta planes clipped wings while taxiing on the airstrip late that morning. Delta Air Lines told Fox News Digital that no passengers or employees were injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. Delta Air Lines Flight 1460 was preparing to fly from Minneapolis to West Palm Beach, Florida, when the collision happened.

"Delta Air Lines Flight 1460 was taxiing when its wingtip struck Delta Air Lines Flight 1104, which was pushing back from its gate at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport around 10:45 a.m.local time Thursday, March 28," the FAA said. Delta Air Lines Flight 1104 was on its way to Tucson, Arizona.

"Both Airbus A320s returned to their gates," the FAA added.

Flight 1104 arrived in Tucson over four hours after it was planned to land. Flight 1460 arrived in West Palm Beach a little more than 3 hours later than planned.

Delta told Fox News Digital that Flight 1460 had been traveling at a "low speed" when it clipped wings.

"Delta teams worked to reaccommodate our customers to their final destinations after a low-speed wingtip contact of two aircraft at MSP," the Delta spokesperson said.

"We apologize to our customers for the resulting delay in their travels."

The Federal Aviation Administration and Delta are actively investigating the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Metropolitan Airports Commission for comment.