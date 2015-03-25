Parents questioned in death of 4-month-old; father employed by Mexican Consulate

Police are questioning the parents of a 4-month-old boy who died soon after being brought to a New York City hospital unconscious and unresponsive.

NYPD Commissioner Raymond Kelly said Wednesday the bruised baby was taken to a Manhattan hospital Tuesday night and declared dead about a half hour later.

Kelly says the father of Eduardo Rocha Ovalle (ehd-WAHR'-doh ROH'-ka oh-VEYE'-ay) is employed by the Consulate General of Mexico and that there is a history of domestic incidents at the parents' Manhattan apartment.

He didn't identify the parents and there have been no arrests.

A spokeswoman for the city's medical examiner's office says an autopsy is being conducted to determine a cause of death.

A spokesman for the Consulate General of Mexico says the father is a consular officer.